Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,326 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after acquiring an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

PASG stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

