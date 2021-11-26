Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,905 shares of company stock worth $15,816,557. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

