Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,370 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

