Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,306 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dorian LPG by 51.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

LPG stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

