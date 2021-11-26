Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,637 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of MEI Pharma worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 497.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MEIP. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.44.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.