Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

