CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 15,304 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

GTX stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

