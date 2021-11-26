CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $195,000 in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owned 0.09% of Monroe Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

