CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $228,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,737 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
