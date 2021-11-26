CIBC Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.28.

TSE BNS opened at C$83.88 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.85. The firm has a market cap of C$101.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

