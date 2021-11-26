CIBC Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

NA opened at C$104.04 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$101.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.9300006 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

