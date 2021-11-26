CIBC Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.52 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.