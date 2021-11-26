CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

