Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

