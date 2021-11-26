Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

