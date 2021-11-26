Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

