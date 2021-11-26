Citigroup Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $216.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $134.96 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

