Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $140.99. 124,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,134. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.26.

