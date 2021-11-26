Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000.

HYLS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,922. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

