Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $773,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.