Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $6.01 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 254,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

