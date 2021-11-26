Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPX traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 41,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,149. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.