Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 263.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

