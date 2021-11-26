Collective (CO2) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Collective has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $161,145.17 and $90.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.