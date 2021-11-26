Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $81.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.46 million and the highest is $82.40 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 219,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.