Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $81.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.46 million and the highest is $82.40 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 219,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

