Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 86,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,984,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 99,780 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,549,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 72,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

