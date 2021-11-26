Comerica Bank Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $310.49 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $315.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.