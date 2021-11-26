Comerica Bank Sells 981 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in KB Home by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.