Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

