Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000.

OGN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,928. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

