Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TCFC opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

