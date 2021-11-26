Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

