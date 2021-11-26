Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 473,604 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.33 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

