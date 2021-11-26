Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Chetan Puttagunta Sells 31,926 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CFLT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. 828,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.