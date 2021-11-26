ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

CNOB stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

