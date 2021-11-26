ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

