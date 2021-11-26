Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 31,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,172. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.