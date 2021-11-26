Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.43. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 10,303 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $716.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

