Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $230,888.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

