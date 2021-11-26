Context Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:CNTX) Quiet Period To End on November 29th

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $4.96 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

