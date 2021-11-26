Contrasting Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83% Fortuna Silver Mines 12.04% 10.32% 7.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Excellon Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 118.06%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.64 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -1.00 Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.80 $21.55 million $0.31 11.74

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

