Contrasting Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Precipio and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precipio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 7.12 -$10.63 million N/A N/A IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

