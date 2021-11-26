Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.36% from the company’s current price.

LON COST opened at GBX 52.51 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.55 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The stock has a market cap of £144.37 million and a PE ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.99.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan bought 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

