CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.