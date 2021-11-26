Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

PRU opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

