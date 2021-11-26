Courier Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $511.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $395.14 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

