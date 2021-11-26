Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $82.55. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69.

About Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

