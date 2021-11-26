Craig Hallum Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $121.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.