Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $851,000.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

