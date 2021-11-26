Credit Suisse AG Has $686,000 Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

